Senator Seeberger Statement on Lawmaker Shootings

Senator Judy Seeberger provided KDWA with the following statement in response to the shootings of Melissa Hortmand John Hoffman and their spouses Mark and Yvette on Saturday:
?Like so many others, I am devastated by the horrific events of this weekend. Melissa was a true public servant, and an irreplaceable leader in our state. She and Mark will be dearly missed by so many. My heart is with the Hortman and Hoffman families, and I wish John and Yvette steady and speedy recoveries.
?I am incredibly appreciative of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for providing my family with safety and security. The quick thinking and action by law enforcement on Saturday morning saved lives, and my colleagues and I owe them a great deal of gratitude.”
Staff with Rep. Tom Dippel have told KDWA they too are preparing a statement.