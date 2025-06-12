Smead Manufacturing Sold To Tops Products

A Hastings mainstay has been sold. Multiple reports indicate that Smead has sold the business to Tops Products, a national manufacturer out of the Chicago area.
According to the Star Tribune, Smead has been operating as a family owned business since 1906 and has served as one of the major Hastings employers ever since. Smead notably made national headlines during World War II when they produced more than 2 million wallets for the armed forces.
Tops Products, the company purchasing, is an office and organizational supply company with other businesses all across North America.
The terms of the transaction were not immediately available and it was not immediately clear if or how many employees would be affected. We will have more information when available.