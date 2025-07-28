Boat Explodes In Prescott: Several Injured

Several people were injured on Saturday when just before 2 p.m. a boat exploded at the Miss Croix Marina in Prescott. According to reports, 11 people were on board the boat when it became engulfed, causing the occupants to scatter into the water. Originally, we were told that five people were transported to the hospital with burns, but it appears that number could’ve been higher. All injured are expected to be ok however. After the explosion, the boat broke free from the marina and began floating downstream, where it was captured and the fire was put out. The boat was a total loss. It was reported to KDWA that proper boating procedures were followed in the lead up to the incident, and that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Hastings native Todd Siewert was in the marina at the time of the explosion and provided an account of the incident: