Hastings Fire Report July 10

The Hastings Fire Department filed their incident report through July 8
On July 6 Hastings Fire was dispatched to a traffic accident at Lock and Dam Road at 3:59 p.m. in the 12000 block. Units arrived at 4:04 and cleared at 4:20.
On July 5 at 8:59 p.m. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a carbon monoxide incident in the 1000 block of Riverwood Court. Units arrived at 9:03 and cleared at 9:18. No word on any injuries.
On July 5 at 5:56 p.m. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a traffic crash at Red Wing Boulevard and 200th Street East. Units arrived at 6:06 and cleared at 6:21.
On July 4 at 11:01 p.m. Hastings Fire was requested to assist Cottage Grove on a building fire in the 7200 block of Jordon Avenue South. Units arrived at 11:20 and cleared at 11:24.
On July 1 at 4:12 p.m. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Vermillion Street at 10th Street East. Units arrived at 4:14 and cleared at 4:30.
On July 1 at 10:11 a.m. fire units were dispatched to a gas leak in the 100 block of Frasier Street. Units arrived at 10:21 and remained on scene until 11:10.
All other calls were routine, good intent or accidental