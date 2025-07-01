Hastings Police Blotter July 1

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from June 16 thru June 23.
On June 16 at 7:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 5th Street West for a suspicious person. Officers located a missing person and waited with them until they were determined safe.
On June 17 at 5:08 a.m. officers responded to 33rd Street West and arrested a 26-year-old from Welch for domestic assault.
On June 17 at 7:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 12th Street West in regards to damaged property. This case remains under investigation.
On June 18 at 6:28 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Westview Drive for a burglary report. This case remains under investigation.
On June 18 at 1:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to a 3 vehicle accident on County Road 47 and Walnut Street. No injuries were reported.
On June 18 at 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a theft. After investigation two juveniles were issued trespass notices from a local business.
On June 19 at 8:46 a.m. officers responded to a trespassing call on Ramsey Street. 52-year-old Carl Litschke of Hastings was arrested for trespassing.
On June 19 at 2:34 p.m. officers assisted the Hastings Fire Department in responding to a gas line that had been hit by a landscaping crew in the 1300 block of Vermillion st. Southbound traffic on Vermillion st. was closed for about two hours while
utility crews worked to shut-off the flow of gas.
On June 20 a 1:08 p.m. officers assisted another agency in a hit and run in Washington County. The vehicle involved was located and 32-year-old Joseph Patrick Rowley of Rosemount was arrested for DWI.
On June 21 at 3:11 a.m. officers discovered a trespasser at the 300 block of 33rd Street West. 45-year-old Nicholas Koonce of Andover fled on foot and was detained.
On June 21 at 10:33 a.m. officers responded to a violation in the 1600 block of South Frontage Road. After investigation, 39-year-old Vincent William Chopin of Hastings was arrested and faces both a felony and misdemeanor charge including damage to property.
On June 21 at 11:45 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop at 19th Street and Ashland Street. 40-year-old Tyler Anderson of Hastings was arrested for driving while cancelled.
On June 22 at 2:53 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Sibley Street. 43-year-old Lucas Castillo Abilio Roquelino was found to be impaired and arrested for 4th Degree DWI.
On June 22 at 10:48 a.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. 25-year-old Cody Miller of Saint Paul was arrested for an active Ramsey County Warrant.
