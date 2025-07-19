Hockey Day Minnesota Date, Matchups Announced

The official matchups for Hockey Day MN 2026 were revealed at Rivertown Days on Friday night.
On January 24, the Hastings Raiders boys hockey team will take on the East Ridge Raptors and the Hastings Raiders girls hockey team will take on the Park Wolfpack at United Heroes League
Saint Thomas Academy will also take on Rock Ridge in boys hockey at the same venue. It is each school’s first time at Hockey Day Minnesota.
The entire festivities will begin a week earlier on January 17, and on January 23, Hastings will make history, as Hockey Day Minnesota will host a professional game for the first time when the Iowa Wild, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will play the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, at UHL’s 5500-seat rink.
KDWA spoke with Shane Hudella of United Heroes League, one of the integral people behind Hastings being awarded the event: