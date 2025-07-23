HPD: No Incidents At Rivertown Days, Seeking Info On Hit And Run

  • Filed under Featured

  • July 23, 2025

  • July 23, 2025

The Hastings Police Department joined KDWA where they reported no incidents at Rivertown Days, discussed the planning for National Night Out and Hockey Day Minnesota, and is looking for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run:

   

Click here for audio

   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2025/07/hpd-no-incidents-at-rivertown-days-seeking-info-on-hit-and-run/