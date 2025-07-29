Motorcyclist Injured In Monday Marshan Township Crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a serious crash at 190th Street and Lillehei Avenue on Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 4:50 p.m. a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Lillehei when he was struck by a westbound driving Ford pickup. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and landed in the ditch. He was transported to Regions Hospital where his injuries are considered life threatening. The motorcyclist was identified as a 62-year-old from Saint Paul. The other motorist, a 55-year-old from Hastings, was not injured. No alcohol was involved in the collision and the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol. No charges had been filed.