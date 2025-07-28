Wisconsin DNR Statement on Boat Explosion

The Wisconsin DNR has taken the lead on investigating the boat explosion in Prescott on Saturday and provided this media statement on the investigation:
“The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the cause of an explosion of a boat engine that caused the ejection of all 11 passengers on board into the Mississippi River near Prescott in Pierce County on Saturday, July 26.
There were no fatalities. All passengers were recovered, and eight of them received medical treatment at a nearby hospital.
The early investigation confirmed the boat”s operator had attempted to start the vessel”s engine twice, and on the third attempt the engine exploded. While attempts to extinguish the fire were underway, the vessel drifted into a second boat and caused fire damage. All fires were extinguished.
The incident remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
For more information on boating safety, visit this DNR webpage.”