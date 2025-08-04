Denmark Township Man’s Death Ruled Homicide

Multiple reports are indicating that police have determined that William Michael Eickholt, who was found dead in Hastings on February 2 after being reported missing, was murdered. The report from police states that Eickholt was killed from a gunshot wound to the head on February 2. His body was located a short while after on 10th Street East in Hastings, about five miles from his residence. This followed a fire at his property that has also been deemed suspicious. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the case, and are still asking for any help from residents. If you have any security camera footage from Saturday, February 1 to just before 10 a.m. on Sunday February 2, you are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 651-439-9381. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating persons of interest but there are no suspects at this time.