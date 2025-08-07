Mudhens Claim Section Title; Hawks On The Brink Of State

The Miesville Mudhens made a statement on Wednesday night, clinching the 1 seed from their section for the state tournament with a 21-5 dismantling of Dundas at Jack Ruhr Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Miesville took the lead in the 2nd inning when Ben Vujovich had a 2-RBI single. Joey Werner followed that up with a 2-RBI triple, and Ronnie Sweeny a 2-run homer and just like that it was 6-0.
Dundas responded with a 3-run homer from Ryan Cahoon to make it 6-3, but that was as close as they would get, as Miesville would add a run to go up 7-3, and then a 3-run shot from Werner made it 10-3. Miesville then added 11 runs in the 5th to go up 21-3, including a Rinehart grand slam, as Werner himself came within a double of hitting for the cycle.
Dundas added a 2-run homer for good measure, but Miesville left no doubt that they were the top team in the section as everyone predicted at the beginning of the season. But the road to that point wasn’t as easy as thought initially.
After a 16-game win streak dating back to last season was snapped, the Mudhens went into a free for all during the middle of the season, dropping a stretch of games that took them out of contention for the section’s top seed. Miesville landed with the 5-seed or playoffs, and pulled away from Hampton after a sluggish start to win 7-3, which sent them to Saint Patrick, the section’s top seed and a trendy favorite to win State. St. Patrick would keep Miesville at bay until the top of the 9th, when down 7-3, the Hens would launch three homers in 4 batters to take a 9-7 lead and win the game by that score, clinching their spot at State. The Mudhens then used that momentum to dispatch Dundas and take the top seed, which will give Miesville the first weekend of the State Tournament off and relegates Dundas to the first weekend.
The Hastings Hawks are on the brink of a state tournament appearance, needing to beat Elko Thursday. After Hastings lost to Saint Patrick 5-3, the Hawks the pulled off a crazy comeback of their own, scoring five runs in the 8th to take a 5-4 lead over New Market, eliminating the 3-seed. Hastings will travel to Elko, who upset New Market and then fell to Dundas in section play so far. Rochester faces Saint Patrick in the other state qualifier game, and if the Royals win, its very possible that the 5, 6, 7 or 8 seeds all qualify for state alongisde the 2 seed Dundas (Elko is the 6 and Hastings is the 8 so they both cannot qualify).