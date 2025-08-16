Severe Storm Leaves Many Without Power, Damage Reported Across Area

A massive thunderstorm roared through Hastings on Friday evening, leaving signifcant damage in its wake, with many trees down, power outages across town, and even some flooding:
More photos are on our KDWA Facebook page.
There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued, and preliminary indications point to a possible straight line wind event along with the heavy rain and lightning. In some cases, the National Weather Service will come and review to make a determination of what exactly occurred, but it was not immediately clear if that would occur and if this case applied to that criteria.
No major storm related injuries have been reported to KDWA.