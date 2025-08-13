Three Individuals File For School Board Vacancy

Three individuals have filed affidavits of candidacy for the vacant Hastings School Board position.
Marty Weber, Simone Rendon and Elaine Mikel-Mulder filed to run for the special election in November that would fill the seat permanently afer Jenny Wiederholdt-Pine’s passing earlier this year. Mikel-Mulder currently holds the seat in an interim capactiy. The special election will be held on November 4 with the term beginning on the first Monday of January and continuing until January 2029. The period to file for candidacy closed on August 12 at 5 p.m.