A Tradition of Gratitude: Goodhue Students Learn the Meaning of Service During Veterans Day Program

There are some traditions that mean a little more than others, and at Goodhue Public Schools, honoring our Nation’s veterans is one of them.

Students, staff members, veterans, and community members gathered Friday, Nov. 6, for the school’s annual Veterans Day program, held in partnership with American Legion Post 598. The program was more than just a chance to say thank you. It was an opportunity for students to hear firsthand about military service, understand the sacrifices that come with it, and recognize the men and women who have served our country.

This year’s keynote speaker was Mike Klindworth, a U.S. Marine, member of American Legion Post 598, and my brother. As a Marine, Klindworth brought a personal perspective to the program as he shared his military experience, the opportunities it can provide, and why it is important for young people to understand that serving their country is one path they can take.

Klindworth said one of the biggest reasons he wanted to be part of the Veterans Day program was to let students know that military service is an option they may not have considered.

Growing up, he said, military service was not necessarily something he saw as a possibility for himself. Now, he hopes sharing his experience might encourage someone else to consider that path.

“A lot of it is just being, you know, they need to be visible. Otherwise, they don’t even know it’s an option. It’s kind of like my thing was, I never really saw it, so I really never saw it as an option to even do it. And then when it happened upon me, it’s, you know, I looked into it more, and then I actually joined the military. So, it’d be nice to get some of these kids–they got the same kind of thing–a lot of them are farm kids. They maybe don’t even see it as an option. That’s the exact same reason I did it. So maybe they’ll do the same thing. Just a little break; come back into the farm. You actually get to go out and see different things, and life goes on. But at least you got another thing you can go for instead of just college or something like that.”

Klindworth also talked about the work American Legion Post 598 does throughout the community.

Based in Bellechester, the post has a long history and continues to be involved in many aspects of the Goodhue area—from providing color guards at football games and honoring veterans at gravesites to supporting local fishing and hunting clubs and offering scholarships to students. The Legion works to keep its presence and strengthen its connection with the community.

“So, it’s the American Legion Post 598 out of Bellechester, and one of the oldest posts in the state for sure. Good group of guys. We do a lot of the color guard stuff for football games, obviously gravesites and stuff like that, and giving to the community. We also give to the fishing club, hunting club, different scholarships for kids in schools. So, they’re really active in just about everything that you can think of in the community. So, trying to stay involved so people can see us and know something about the military.”

While recognizing veterans is at the heart of the day, American Legion Post 598 Commander John Huneke said it is also important to remember the families who stand behind them.

Huneke said recognition for veterans has grown over the years, something he appreciates. He points to Vietnam veterans who often returned home without the welcome and appreciation they deserved, and says, their effort helped ensure future generations of veterans would be recognized.

But he said there is another group whose sacrifices can sometimes go unnoticed: the families waiting at home.

“I think Veterans Day for the Goodhue community is, as veterans, we appreciate the fact that they recognize it. One thing I’ve noticed in the past years here, there’s more recognition. In the past, there hasn’t been. The Vietnam guys had it pretty tough when they got back, and after that, they kind of took care of the rest of us, coming to make sure we recognized, it becomes more of a family. You know, we’re a part of the American Legion, and it’s a lot of veterans, and it’s kind of a close-knit group. The one thing that I don’t think ever gets brought up is the family that’s at home. Because I had a son deployed twice, and it’s amazing how you jump every time the phone rings. You don’t know who’s going to be on the other end. So, I think the people that are left behind or stay at home to support their veterans, I think they’re kind of in the shadows, and they shouldn’t be because they’re very much a part of the service.”

Huneke said American Legion Post 598 welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the organization.

The post has a Facebook page, and members meet in Bellechester on the first Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. He says everyone is welcome.

For Goodhue High School Principal Michele Rehder, bringing veterans and the community together is what makes the annual Veterans Day program so special.

She said the school has a long-standing tradition of hosting the event, and one of the things she appreciates most is seeing students from kindergarten through 12th grade take part in their own way.

From the youngest students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and elementary students creating stars for veterans and their families to the choir, band, and National Honor Society helping make the program possible, Rehder said it is a true school and community effort.

“We’re very fortunate here at Goodhue School to have a long-standing tradition of hosting a Veterans Day program and having our community involved and our veterans in with the program, and it’s a great way for our K-12 staff, veterans, and community to recognize those honored who have served in our community. And I think one of the things I’m most proud of as principal is watching our kindergarten students say the Pledge of Allegiance and the elementary students participating in creating these stars for veterans and their families, and then of course our older students either contributing through being in the choir or band program. And the National Honor Society does a wonderful job organizing the event. So, it’s one of those highlights of the school year where the community and our school get together, and we’re a K-12 school, so this is a special day for us.”

Rehder said the support Goodhue Public Schools receives from its community is something the school never takes for granted.

During the Veterans Day program, that support is easy to see, with an entire gymnasium filled with students, veterans, families, and community members coming together for a common purpose.

“We’re very grateful for our community who supports our school. I think the school is a reflection of the community, and the support here at Goodhue is immense. Whether it is Veterans Day or athletics or academics, it’s a wonderful tradition here at Goodhue School to have one entire gym full of K-12 students and community members and veterans, and we’re grateful for the partnership and their sacrifice on Veterans Day and their service.”

At the end of the day, the message from Goodhue was a simple but important one: Remembering our veterans isn’t just about one program or one day of recognition.

It’s about making sure the next generation understands the meaning of service, recognizing the families who sacrifice alongside those in uniform and continuing to show gratitude for the men and women who have given much for our country.

Sometimes, all it takes is one conversation, one shared story, or one Marine willing to stand in front of a gymnasium full of students to make a difference.

For Goodhue Public Schools and American Legion Post 598, that’s what this Veterans Day tradition is all about.

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