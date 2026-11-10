Agenda Preview: HEDRA Hits the High Notes with Projects and Summer Concerts

The Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority will meet Thursday evening, Nov. 12, with a look at local projects and plans for next summer’s Music and Market series on the agenda.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Hastings City Council Chambers.

One item up for consideration is a lease agreement with HPAC for property on Ramsey Street. Members will also hear updates on projects around town, including the Block 16 Red Rock Corridor parking lot, the Block 28 Hastings Gateway development, and the Highway 61 reconstruction.

The authority will also take a look back at this year’s Music and Market series, which brought more than 6,500 people downtown for 10 events.

Overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department, the series received $10,000 from the Ruth and George Doffing Charitable Fund, along with nearly $8,900 in support from the City of Hastings.

And while this year’s series has wrapped up, plans are already taking shape for next summer.

The 2027 Music and Market series is expected to feature 12 shows on Thursday evenings from June through August at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park. Department leads plan to bring back popular features like the Makers Market, kids’ zones, and food trucks.

That format has helped bring more families and younger people to the events in recent years. Funding for next summer will include the $10,000 charitable donation received this year, along with continued support from the city.

The authority is also scheduled to hear an update on the Open to Business program.

Thursday’s Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Hastings City Hall. The next authority meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10.