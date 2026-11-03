Alfred “Al” L. Bauer, age 72, of Cottage Grove and formerly of Hastings, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Al was born on December 19, 1953, in Hastings, Minnesota, to Louis and Dorothy (Holzmer) Bauer. He was one of five children and grew up in Vermillion. After graduating from Hastings High School, Al eventually built a home in Eagan before moving back to Hastings.

In 2003, Al met Karen Nieland, and they spent the next 22 years sharing their lives together. Al welcomed Karen’s children into his life as his own and enjoyed being a grandpa to their seven grandchildren.

Al spent his career working as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Union for more than 50 years. He took pride in his work and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience with others.

Al had a lifelong interest in cars. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends and working on vehicles. He was especially fond of his 1972 Oldsmobile and liked attending car shows. His buddies from the Impala Club enjoyed teasing him about driving an Oldsmobile instead of an Impala. Al also enjoyed golfing, hunting in the fall, taking winter vacations with Karen, and spending time with family.

Those who knew Al will remember his sense of humor and his love of a good practical joke. He had a way of keeping a straight face while telling a joke, often leaving everyone wondering whether he was serious. He enjoyed making people laugh and especially enjoyed doing things for Karen and the kids. His family meant a great deal to him, and he treasured the time they spent together.

Al is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Ben Paul, Andrew (Jessica) Paul, and Alison (Ryan) Leko; grandchildren, Ethan, Camden, Aubrey, Tristan, Matthew, Miles, and Ricci; brothers, Mel and Gary; sister, Pat; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Dorothy Bauer; and brother, Ron.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A light reception will follow the service at the funeral home.