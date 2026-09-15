All Five Hastings School Board Candidates to Take Part in Public Forum Wednesday

A public forum featuring candidates for the Hastings School Board is set for Wednesday, September 16.

The Hastings branch of the American Association of University Women, or AAUW, is hosting the forum in conjunction with the Dakota County League of Women Voters.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. at the Hastings Middle School Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Hastings School Board: incumbents Carrie Banaszewski Tate, Mark Zuzek, and Jessica Dressely, along with Melissa Kinneman and Kendal Larson. All five candidates are scheduled to participate.

The November 3 election will determine who fills the three seats.

Candidates will have two minutes for opening and closing statements. Questions will alternate among the candidates, with each candidate receiving 90 seconds to respond.

The questions were submitted by the AAUW and League of Women Voters and reviewed for clarity. Organizers also developed additional questions based on topics of interest in the Hastings community.

There will be no questions from the audience.

The forum will be recorded by Hastings Community Television and rebroadcast through HCTV and the organizations’ social media channels.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]