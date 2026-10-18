Alois “Olie” William Reinardy

Alois “Ollie” William Reinardy, age 93 of Hastings, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 16, 2026.

He was born on March 23, 1933 to Mathias and Magdaline Reinardy in New Trier, MN. Ollie went to New Trier School and was an avid member of SEAS church. He married Marilyn Esther Paulson in June of 1955 and they had five children: Belinda, Kimberly, Timothy, Daniel, and Laurel.

Ollie will be remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked for Armour Meats in South St. Paul for 23 years. Following Armour Meats, he worked for Hastings Public School District as the lead custodian for 16 years until his retirement. Ollie did volunteer work for Sharing and Caring Hands. His love for volunteering continued with decorating Regina Hospital for the holiday season and helping as a security guard at the hospital as well.

He was known for his quiet, kind, tender heart. Ollie had so much love for his family and friends, and it showed in everything he did. Marilyn was the one true love of his life, and he longed to be reunited with her.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn; his parents; and his three brothers and two sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory: his five children, Belinda (Mark Gelhar) Tuckner, Kimberly (Jeff) Chandler, Timothy (Tammy) Reinardy, Daniel (Pam) Reinardy, and Laurie (Paul) Jenson; grandchildren, Nicholas (Erica) Tuckner, Matthew (Rebecca Hoeft) Tuckner, Andrew (Bethany) Tuckner, Benjamin (Jade Gertzen) Tuckner, Aaron (Katie) Tuckner, Sarah Tuckner, Megan Chandler, Rachel (Nick) Bentley, Alicia (Tom) Fischer, Jared (Cassie) Reinardy, Leah Reinardy, Jimmy (Paige) Blount, and David (Heidi) Blount; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Kimmes and Rosella Huberty; sisters-in-law, Marcia (Poncho) Rosas and Joanne Reinardy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Ollie will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hastings, with visitation from 9:00am until the time of Mass. Interment St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery, Hastings.