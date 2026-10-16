Alvin “Al” H. Thomas

Age 86 of Prescott, WI, formerly of Hastings, MN, went home to be with his wife, Germaine Thomas, on October 16, 2026.

Alvin was born on August 17, 1940 to Peter & Anna Thomas in New Market, MN. He married Germaine Chester on January 14, 1960 in Faribault, MN. Alvin worked as a truck driver for his whole career until his retirement.

Preceded in death by his wife, Germain Thomas; parents; and siblings.

Survived by his children, David Sr. (Kathy), Kay (Phil) Barrett, Steven Sr. (Janice), and Joe (Sharon); grandchildren, Melissa, Patty, Latoya, Danny, Steven Jr., David Jr., Nicole, Heather, Jordan, and Beau; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. Pallbearers will be Alvin’s grandchildren.