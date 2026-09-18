Amongst the Rain, The Fall Flood Run Will Pour Through Hastings This Weekend

Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to hit the roads this weekend for the annual Fall Flood Run.

The three-day event begins Friday, September 18th, with riders traveling along scenic roads in the Mississippi and St. Croix River valleys between the Twin Cities’ east metro, through Hastings, and into Winona.

State officials are reminding both motorcyclists and motorists to use extra caution, following a significant increase in motorcycle fatalities this year.

So far in 2026, 63 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads—up from 45 fatalities at the same time last year. That’s a 40 percent increase.

Jay Bock, motorcycle safety administrator for the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center, says every fatality is unacceptable and is urging riders and drivers to make smart decisions.

Rain is also in the forecast, and officials are reminding riders to adjust their speed and riding to the weather and their skill level.

Motorists are encouraged to watch carefully for motorcycles, check blind spots, and give riders plenty of room.

Motorcyclists should wear DOT-approved helmets and protective gear, stay focused on the road, and ride sober.

Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with Minnesota State Patrol troopers, will be patrolling the area throughout the weekend.

Again, the Fall Flood Run runs Friday through Sunday, with thousands of riders expected to take part. Expect an increase in motorcycle traffic throughout the Hastings and Prescott areas.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]