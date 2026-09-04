Animal Ark Continues Its Mission of Saving Lives and Keeping Pets and People Together

KDWA is highlighting an organization that cares for four-legged companions.

The Animal Ark in Hastings, Minnesota, is making a difference in the lives of pets in our community.

Shelter manager Anna Helget connected with KDWA to share about the very important work of Animal Ark.

“Animal Ark is a no-kill nonprofit companion animal shelter, and we’re located in Hastings. We rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and cats from across Minnesota and also parts of western Wisconsin as well. Sometimes we also take in dogs from reservations in the Dakotas, and then occasionally we have accepted transports from Mexico as well, and then we actually were founded in 1977, so we are approaching our 50th anniversary next year. So just a really big milestone that reflects the decades of this community partnership and life-saving work that we’ve been doing.”

Helget explains what a typical day at Animal Ark can look like.

“With our no-kill philosophy, we commit to every animal in our care. We provide any medical treatment that they could possibly need if they’re diagnosed with cancer. We’re taking them to specialists to see if there is a potential way that we can have them go through some kind of cancer treatment. So for us, a dire medical diagnosis doesn’t mean euthanasia. For us, that means that those are just doctor’s appointments to figure out what we can be doing for them to help them live their best life. We also provide behavioral support and, most importantly, time to find the right home for them, to find a place that they’re going to thrive in. So it just feels extra special to be able to be in a no-kill shelter.”

If anyone is interested in adopting a pet, Helget explains the process.

“So for cats, the public is welcome to come in during our open hours. So that would be Monday through Friday from noon until six and Saturday and Sunday from 11 to five to meet and greet with cats. For our dogs, we do ask that you submit an adoption application in advance, and then we set up a specific time for a meet and greet, just so that we can make sure that we have somebody on site that is knowledgeable about that specific canine and that we have the time reserved and blocked off. So one, we can make sure that that animal isn’t out on a walk with a volunteer at the time that you’re coming in, and that we just have a good space and environment for that to take place in. We do take in dogs with varying degrees of behaviors, so it’s just important for us to be able to give that information and make sure that we’re showing them in a safe way.”

Helget offers a couple ways to support the work of Animal Ark.

“Yeah, so yes, we accept donations. We are actually 100% donor funded. We don’t receive government funding, so community support is what keeps our doors open and allows us to care for the nearly 100 animals in our care. Our most needed donations right now would be paper towels, laundry detergent, and bleach. They’re not the glamorous items, but they are essential to keep us up and running. Just because we are constantly cleaning to keep animals healthy and comfortable.”

Unscented detergent is preferred.

Helget says volunteers are also needed.

“And then, as far as volunteering, we’re always accepting volunteers for cat socializing, volunteers for dog walking as well as feline feeders. So our cats get four different meals during the day. So we want to make sure that usually it’s the staff. We have some volunteers that do it as well, and so we have more availability for more volunteers for that position too.”

Animal Ark is donor-funded, and they accept monetary donations.

“Yeah, so we do have it available on our website. It goes with the link through PayPal that you can do online, or absolutely feel free to come on down to the shelter, and we’re able to take cash, card, or check for donations.”

Animal Ark wants to keep people and animals together. Helget says the Animal Ark is here to help.

“Yeah, we know that is a difficult time right now. Things are getting more expensive. If you are needing help and you’re kind of scared and you’re not sure what to do next with your animal, don’t hesitate to reach out for us. We have resources here that we can help with if you’re looking to keep an animal in your home, but maybe food is really expensive right now. Our phone number is 651-772-8983, and so we want to just make sure that we are that resource for people that are in need, and they are just looking to keep their animals in their homes.”

For more information, visit AnimalArkMN.org.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]