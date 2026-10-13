Army Corps of Engineers Replaces Four Tainter Valves to Keep Commerce Flowing at Lock and Dam 2

Inside Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, a major maintenance project is underway on equipment most people never see, but commercial navigation depends on it every day.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing all four Tainter valves inside the navigation lock’s underground water culverts.

These valves control the flow of water into and out of the lock chamber, raising or lowering the water level so barges can move between different elevations of the Mississippi River.

Billy Thomson, senior project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, says each replacement valve weighs a massive 25,000 pounds.

“The Tainter valve would allow for water to rush–the valves would open, and the water would rush out into the lower pool downstream. That would lower the water elevation in the chamber and allow that vessel to move out. That’s the main purpose–why they call these vessels the workhorse of the lock is they move millions of gallons of water in and out of the chamber to raise and lower elevations to match the upper and the downstream pools.”

The existing valves have served the facility since the 1940s, enduring years of water pressure and wear.

Routine inspections found deterioration in the steel, including pitting and weakened components. Replacing the valves before they fail is intended to prevent more serious equipment problems, costly emergency repairs, and potential disruptions to commercial navigation.

The project began in 2022, with the Corps designing the replacement valves in-house. A $1.5 million contract was awarded in September 2023 to OCCI Inc., doing business as Missouri Fabricators, of Fulton, Missouri, to manufacture all four Tainter valves.

The overall project cost is approximately $3 million, including design, engineering, fabrication, and installation.

Ben Rhoda, resident engineer and contracting officer representative, speaks to the importance of this project.

“It’s some of that stuff that’s always there, supporting industry. It’s not glorious. It’s not on the front headlines most of the time unless something really bad happens. But it’s extremely important. The impact this has with industry and being able to flow commerce up and down the rivers, it’s a very important piece of infrastructure that we have the privilege of maintaining for the public.”

The new valves were fabricated in Missouri and shipped by barge to the Corps’ maintenance and repair operation before being transported upriver to Hastings.

Now, the Corps’ own maintenance crews are handling the installation, using their specialized experience to remove the old equipment, prepare the culverts, and install and test the replacements.

The work requires careful coordination, including isolating each valve area from the water and pumping it dry so crews can safely access the equipment.

Brandon Johnson, a master tender with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, says using experienced in-house crews helps the agency work efficiently and safely.

“The crew they bring on-site has all the intel and has the little bugs worked out and the equipment to do it. And around the safety aspect side of it, we already know where you can put your hands and where you shouldn’t. I think, in return on all that, you’re saving time and money by having the right guys on the right job.”

For river users, one important point is that Lock and Dam 2 continues to function normally during the repairs. Navigation has not been disrupted, and commercial vessels can continue passing through.

Crews are scheduling their work around towboat movements rather than shutting down the lock. That can affect the installation timeline, especially during the busy fall harvest season, when corn, soybeans, and other commodities are moving downriver.

The Corps says keeping locks and dams operating reliably is essential to supporting commercial, recreational, and barge traffic.

The impact extends well beyond Hastings. Barges on the Upper Mississippi carry agricultural products, fuel, construction materials, and other goods. Inland waterways provide an alternative to moving those commodities by truck or rail, helping support regional industries and reduce pressure on roadways.

Maintaining the locks is essential to keeping that transportation network reliable. And replacing aging components before they fail helps protect the continued movement of goods.

The four replacement valves are part of a roughly $3 million project that includes design, fabrication, and installation. Crews expect installation to take up to six weeks, depending on river traffic and weather conditions.

Lock and Dam 2 is one of 13 locks and dams the St. Paul District maintains along the Upper Mississippi River between Minneapolis and Guttenberg, Iowa.