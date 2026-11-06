Army Corps to Host November 16 Open House on Cottage Grove’s Lower Grey Cloud Habitat Restoration Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public input on a proposed habitat restoration project in Cottage Grove.

The Corps, along with the South Washington Watershed District, will host an open house Monday, November 16th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glacial Valley Park, located at 9900 Ravine Parkway South in Cottage Grove.

The project focuses on restoring habitat in Lower Grey Cloud Slough, an area of the Mississippi River in Pool 2.

The open house will begin with a presentation from the project team at 6 p.m. Officials are planning the restoration in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The project is part of the Corps’ Beneficial Use of Dredged Material program, which uses material from dredging projects to restore or create aquatic and wetland habitats.

For those unable to attend, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the St. Paul District’s YouTube channel.

You can find a link to the Corps of Engineers Lower Grey Cloud Backwater Island restoration open house in this report at KDWA.com.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]