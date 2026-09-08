Barbara K. Elliott, age 77, of Hastings, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2026, at Benedictine Regina in Hastings, Minnesota.

Barb was born March 6, 1949, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Richard and Bernice (Miller) Sherry. One of four children, she grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School in 1967. During her school years, she was proud to have been part of the first girl’s organized sports in Hastings, playing softball.

Following high school, Barb attended nursing school at St. Mary’s and became a registered nurse. She later continued her education and earned her bachelor’s degree.

She began raising her family in Hastings, where she had her children, Stacey, Chad, and Amy. The family later moved to Windom, Minnesota, where her daughter Kristin was born. They lived in Windom for about ten years before moving to Prior Lake, where the children graduated high school. Barb remained there until her diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, when she returned to Hastings to be closer to longtime friends, family, her mother and her siblings.

Nursing was an important part of Barb’s life. Her final position was at Tesseract School in Eagan, where she served as the school nurse and also helped establish the school’s library. Barb was there when the school first opened and held many different roles throughout her time there.

Above all, she had a deep faith, and loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She had a genuine love for children and a natural instinct to care for them. If she heard a baby crying, even one she didn’t know, Barb was the kind of person who wanted to help comfort and care for them. She loved dressing up for Halloween with the kids and was someone people simply enjoyed being around. Barb was outgoing, kind, caring, had a great sense of humor, and was thoughtful. She was a good listener who remembered the little and big things about people, and the friendships she made throughout her life meant a great deal to her.

Barb enjoyed quilting, walking, dancing, trips to the beach, playing cards with friends, playing games with her grandchildren, bingo, and cheering on the MN Vikings and MN Twins.

Barb is survived by her children, Stacey (Peter) Claessens, Chad (Angie) Elliott, Amy (Nick) Sieben, and Kristin (Bart) Shanks; grandchildren, Cassie, Nathan, Morgan, Madison, Kendal, Carter, Cole, Drew, Cam, Haley, and Aubrey; siblings, Diane (Bob) Cherry, Mike (Deb) Sherry, and Kathy (Scott) Berg, her godchildren Megan Schmokel, Josh Cherry, Kelly Nelson, and Brett Berg, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close, lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Bernice Sherry; grandson, Austin Shanks; and niece, Lisa Vojtech.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass, with burial at the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be considered to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to help find a cure for this devastating disease that Barb fought so fiercely for over 20 years.