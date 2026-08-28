Bernadine Jane Nesbitt, born September 14, 1928, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

She grew up in South St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Verna and Walter Lencowski. She shared her childhood with her loving cousins Robert, Gerald, and Harold Pawlick, creating memories and family bonds that remained important to her throughout her life.

Bernie married Tom Nesbitt on May 30, 1959 and took on the duty of a military wife. She was a devoted mother who found great joy in her family, as well as the simple pleasures in life, all while traveling the world raising her family.

She was the mother of Donald (Iride), Thomas Jr., Jane (Bill), and Robert. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Sarah (Cody), Daniel (Jenna), and Jacob (Becca), and four great-grandchildren, Kesi, Liam, Tommy, and Charlie.

Bernie loved to dance, garden, sew, and was an avid reader. She volunteered at Regina Benedictine Center for many years and found fulfillment in helping others. She was also a wonderful cook, with recipes scattered throughout her kitchen, and left many happy memories around her table.

Bernie was a woman of warmth, faith, generosity, and grace. She always made others feel welcome, listened with an open heart, and found beauty in the ordinary. She enjoyed birdwatching and conversations with God. Her kindness touched many lives, and her memory will live on through her family and friends who loved her.

Bernie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, and her son, Robert.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel. The gathering will begin with a short memorial service at 2:00 p.m., followed by a time to celebrate Bernie’s life together until 4:00 p.m. A private family interment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hastings Family Service or Pleasant Hill Library.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.