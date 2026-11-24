The Knights of Columbus Fr. Kaesen Council No. 5199 of Vermillion is preparing for its 64th annual charity auction, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, in Hastings.

The auction begins at 7 p.m. at USW Union Hall No. 662, 18990 Goodwin Ave.

KDWA spoke with Knights of Columbus Council member Joe Kummer for more details about the event.

Kummer said nearly all the auction items are new, with something for just about everyone.

He also noted that the popular annual event raises money for a variety of charitable organizations and community needs throughout the Twin Cities area.

“Well, it’s our 64th annual auction. It’s what we’d call a charity auction. We obtain donations and we sell them, and then the proceeds go to support local charities.”

This year’s auction will feature homemade sausage, corn and soybean seed, gift certificates to local restaurants and markets, automotive services, toys, hotel stays and more. Refreshments will be available during the auction.

Kummer said proceeds support local schools and churches, scholarships, and charitable organizations.

“We always give to Cannon Falls Food Shelf, Randolph Food Shelf, Hastings Food Shelf, Hastings Family Service, MCCL, LifeWorks, Sharing and Caring Hands, Family Rosary Possession, Total Life Care, and Saint John the Baptist School Marathon. We have a scholarship fund we donate to, a religious retirement fund we donate to, and we donate to our school down here. Last year at our church, we replaced a heating system, and we made a donation towards the heating system and the church.”

For the Vermillion Knights of Columbus, last year’s auction generated nearly $14,000 in gross revenue before expenses. The council distributes much of the proceeds throughout the year.

“This is the Vermilion Knights of Columbus. There is also a chapter, Hastings Knights of Columbus. Also, a lot of the towns around Miesville has a Knights of Columbus council. Farmington, Rosemont, you know all. The local towns, Cannon Falls, they all have KC councils. Miesville is not a real big town. Neither is Vermilion. But you know, last year at our auction alone, our net profit of this, the figure that I got here, is not the net profit. That was our gross profit before we had expenses of food and postage and printing and such. But we had almost $14,000 from that auction. And during the year, usually from year to year, we pretty much give it all away.”

Kummer said helping others, including families facing unexpected circumstances, is at the heart of the Knights of Columbus.

“It’s basically to do good and support the community and support our members’ families.”

The auction is also made possible through community donations and volunteers. Hines Auction Service of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, has donated its auctioneering services for many years, helping keep expenses down and ensuring more money is available for charitable causes.

Kummer encouraged everyone to attend and enjoy what he described as a fun event.

“Well, I would just invite everybody to come out, and it’s—I’ve been told this is a fun auction each year.”

The 64th annual Knights of Columbus Fr. Kaesen Council No. 5199 Charity Auction will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at USW Union Hall No. 662, 18990. Goodwin Ave. in Hastings.

Those interested in donating items or learning more can contact Joe Kummer at 651-367-9223.

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