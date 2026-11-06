Busy Day for Red Wing Firefighters as Two Separate Fires Break Out on Highway 61

Red Wing firefighters responded to two separate fire incidents Tuesday, Nov. 3, including a semi-truck fire on Highway 61 and a commercial building fire. No major injuries were reported.

According to a news release from the Red Wing Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a semi-truck fire on southbound Highway 61 at approximately 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes and found flames in the truck’s cargo area. The vehicle was moved off the highway so crews could safely battle the blaze.

Firefighters spent approximately three hours putting out the fire and making sure the scene was safe.

While responding to that incident, firefighters received a report of a second fire at a commercial business in the 27,000 block of Highway 61, also on Nov. 3.

The two fires were unrelated but required emergency crews to respond to both locations.

At the commercial building, firefighters brought the blaze under control in about two hours. Crews then spent another 90 minutes checking for hot spots and making sure the fire was completely extinguished.

One firefighter was treated and released at the scene after experiencing smoke inhalation. The property was later returned to the business operators.

The cause of the commercial building fire remains under investigation.

During the two fire responses on Nov. 3, two additional emergency calls were also handled by Hastings and Red Wing ambulance crews.

Neighboring departments helped out; including the Ellsworth Fire Department, which provided mutual aid, and the Hastings Fire Department, which provided emergency coverage within Red Wing while local firefighters were occupied.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatchers, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also assisted.

Information for this report was provided by the Red Wing Fire Department.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]