Calling All Fiddlers! Head to the LeDuc Fiddle Contest in the Orchard on Sept. 19

If you’ve ever wanted to hear traditional fiddle music in an orchard, this weekend is your chance.

The Minnesota State Fiddle Association is bringing its annual fiddle contest to the LeDuc Mansion in Hastings on Saturday, September 19.

KDWA connected with Karen and John Stiles for more event details.

Organizer Karen Stiles says the association was founded decades ago to preserve the tradition of fiddling.

“It was founded in 1986 to keep the heritage of fiddling alive.”

For the past 10 years, the contest has been held at the Dakota County Fair. This year, organizers are moving to a new venue—Karen Stiles says the LeDuc was gracious to host the event.

On September 19, the fiddle contest registration begins at 1:30 p.m., with the contest starting at 2:30 p.m.

John Stiles says competitors should arrive early to register and practice with the accompanying guitarist.

“They have to be there at 1:30 p.m. for registration, an opportunity to play with the guitarist. They accompany them, or they could bring their own guitar accompaniment.”

In this friendly competition, there are four divisions: ages 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17, adults 18 and older, and an open division for fiddlers of any age.

Registration is free. Participants can download a registration form through the Minnesota State Fiddle Association website.

That is fiddlemn.com.

Stiles says the contest is open to anyone. However, competitors need to stick to traditional fiddle tunes.

“On that form, there’ll also be some rules that fiddle contests go by. This is really open to anyone. Like a talent show might be amateur only, but in the open division, people compete with their fiddle tunes. They have to have a waltz and a hoedown in the first three categories, and then in the open division we add one more.”

Classical and contemporary music isn’t eligible for judging.

Karen Stiles says the open division also gives younger musicians with advanced skills a chance to compete alongside more experienced fiddlers.

“There are some young people who are very good fiddlers, and they’re fully capable of competing with anybody, and they can do that.”

First-place cash prizes range from about $30 to $125, depending on the division.

But organizers say the contest is about more than competition. It’s also an opportunity for musicians of different ages and skill levels to learn from one another.

John Stiles says, “It has been fun to see the younger kids come out, and it is exciting to see the older open division where I even have younger kids who have really honed their skills.”

The Stiles say performing in front of an audience can also help young musicians build confidence.

And after the contest, musicians are expected to gather for some informal jamming while the judges finish their work.

Karen Stiles says that sense of community is one of her favorite parts of fiddle competitions.

“I think there was community; there was people helping each other and working together.”

The contest will be held outdoors in the LeDuc Mansion orchard. Organizers have one important reminder for anyone attending: Bring your own chair.

The Minnesota State Fiddle Association is co-sponsoring the event with Growth Music and the LeDuc Mansion.

The association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are encouraged to support its work preserving traditional fiddle music through friendly competition, workshops, and jam sessions.

Again, the LeDuc Fiddle Contest is Saturday, September 19, at the LeDuc Mansion in Hastings.

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m., with the contest starting at 2:30.

Admission and registration are free, and attendees should bring a chair for the outdoor event.

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