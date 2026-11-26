What would you do if you were mayor of Hastings for a day? Would you make changes to the parks, improve the schools or come up with new ways to make the community better?

Now’s your chance to share those ideas!

Mayor Mary Fasbender is inviting Hastings students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades to take part in the Mayor for a Day Essay Contest.

Students are encouraged to put their ideas on paper by answering one simple question: “What would you do if you were mayor for a day?”

It’s a chance for kids to let their voices be heard, and maybe even inspire some real changes in their communities.

The winning essay will receive a $100 prize and recognition in Minnesota Cities magazine.

Essays must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 11. Students can enter online, email a completed PDF to mayorforaday@lmc.org or print their essays and mail them to the League of Minnesota Cities in St. Paul.

Winners will be notified in early January, and some communities may offer additional recognition to local participants.

So, Hastings fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students, start thinking big, get those creative ideas flowing and show us what you would do if you were mayor for a day!

Click HERE for additional information on how to apply.

Fill out this document to submit.