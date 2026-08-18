Calling All Young Performers: Elf the Musical Jr. Auditions Are Coming!

Calling all junior actors! Red Wing’s Sheldon Theatre is holding auditions for Elf the Musical Jr.

KDWA spoke with Sheldon Theatre Youth Theatre Arts Director Jordyn Foss to learn more about the upcoming production and what young performers can expect at auditions.

“Yes, yeah, absolutely. So we are producing Elf the Musical Jr., and this is through our Sheldon Youth Centerstage for the youth in the area or around Red Wing, and this is auditions open for anyone ages 6 to 18, and we are looking to find our elves and our Santa and New Yorkers and all of the wonderful people that make up the cast of Elf.”

Foss shares audition details.

“So, auditions are Monday, September 14, or you could come on Tuesday, September 15. It will be at the Sheldon Theatre, and we will start at 4:30 p.m. And then callbacks will take place on Thursday, September 17. And we are really excited. There’s an audition form on our website and an audition packet to give you all of the information that you would possibly need for auditions. But basically, we are looking for a 45-second to one-minute holiday song of your choice that shows off your vocal talents, and we will go from there.”

Foss directs those interested in the auditions to discover more information at SheldonTheatre.org.

“Yes. So, SheldonTheatre.org. And if you go to that website, there will be a big green button at the top that says “Introducing Sheldon Youth Centerstage.” If you click that button, you’ll end up on the landing page for Sheldon Youth Centerstage, and on the very top is the audition packet and the big picture with a little elf boot. So you’ll see all of that, and then in there is a tentative rehearsal calendar so far. Any audition materials, dates, times, all of that good stuff.”

Foss offers insight into the kickoff of the Sheldon Youth Centerstage program.

“Just that our Sheldon Youth Centerstage is a brand new program. This is the inaugural musical that we are starting with. So this is the very first one. So if you want to be on the ground floor of this new youth program and help us to grow it, we would love to have you join us.”

Since joining the Sheldon Theatre team and preparing for holiday performances, Foss confirms that this is the most wonderful time of the year.

“It is the most wonderful time of year. It’s very exciting. There’s a lot of excitement and buzz around what’s happening next. We just wrapped up our summer camps with a performance, and we had a great turnout, great feedback on that. So it is starting to get very exciting diving into Elf and this new project, and hopefully with new kiddos to work with.”

Again, Sheldon’s Youth Centerstage program is now accepting audition submissions for Elf the Musical Jr.

For more information, visit SheldonTheatre.org.

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