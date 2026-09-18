Caramel Macchiato Fundraiser Benefits Rise Up Recovery During Recovery Month

Did you have your coffee today?

If you’re looking for your morning pick-me-up while supporting recovery efforts in the Hastings community, Dunn Brothers Coffee in Hastings is offering an easy way to help.

Now through September 30, a portion of proceeds from every Caramel Macchiato purchased will be donated to Rise Up Recovery in recognition of Recovery Month.

KDWA spoke with Rise Up Recovery Director Ernest Stellingwerff about what the fundraiser means for the organization.

“Now, one of the things that people in recovery almost depend on is coffee. And so we’ve partnered with Dunn Brothers Coffee here in Hastings, and they are donating a portion of every caramel macchiato that is purchased over the next two weeks during Recovery Month here. And that money will go to supporting people in recovery.”

Stellingwerff says a recent shift in funding has made community support especially important, and every donation can help sustain addiction recovery services at Rise Up.

“Every little bit helps. You know, we depend quite a bit on the government funding, and that changes with whoever happens to be, you know, in power at the time. And so having any additional help from other sources always helps. And again, it’s just wonderful to partner with Dunn Brothers. They’ve been very supportive of us and have donated some coffee in the past, and so we’re excited to have them as part of our team.”

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]