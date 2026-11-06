City Council Recap: More Visitors, Cleaner Water and a Wall Worth Talking About

Tourism, further progress with the water treatment plants, and the future look of the Todd Field retaining wall were among the topics discussed at Monday night’s, Nov. 7, Hastings City Council meeting.

Hastings is seeing continued growth in tourism, with lodging tax revenue increasing by $25,000 over the previous year.

Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Barse presented a Hastings Tourism Bureau update for the council. Barse shared that the $25,000 tax revenue increase reflects more people staying in Hastings, with an emphasis on business and corporate travel.

The bureau is funded through a 3% lodging tax on hotel rooms, which supports tourism marketing.

Barse says the goal is to turn more visitors into overnight guests rather than simply day-trippers.

“We are still targeting Minnesota residents. We are finding that a lot of people are traveling from the Twin Cities to come to Hastings, and what we’re trying to do is get away from that day trip and encourage them that there are plenty of things to do for a couple overnight stays. So our focus is on that recently retired group, so [age] 60-plus couples, multi-generational travelers, and then still hitting those young families for the day trips. Apple season is a huge day trip season for us. Young families come often, and then they’ll spring downtown. So we’re trying to put together itineraries to encourage them that they can stay longer than just a day. And active-lifestyles because of our parks and because of our trails is still a huge market for us. So we invest a lot in active lifestyle publication in our marketing.”

Barse says some of those business visitors are returning with their families after discovering what Hastings has to offer.

The bureau expanded its marketing efforts with a 15-second television commercial in the Rochester area, targeted spring break campaigns, and an online community events calendar.

Looking ahead, priorities include updating the tourism website, improving search engine visibility, and developing better data tracking to understand where visitors go and what businesses and attractions they support.

Council members praised Barse’s work on behalf of the bureau’s efforts to promote local businesses and encourage visitors to spend more time in Hastings.

Todd Field Wall

The council also approved the next step in the Highway 61 reconstruction plans involving the historic retaining wall at Todd Field.

Public Works Director Ryan Stempski says the existing wall along Highway 61 must be reconstructed because of deterioration.

The Heritage Preservation Commission approved two possible replacement materials: real stone veneer or a custom concrete form liner designed to replicate the historic stone.

Stempski explained the two options to the City Council and presented mockups. The stone veneer could cost the city more than $200,000 beyond MnDOT’s available aesthetic allowance. The custom form liner would fit within that allowance at no additional estimated cost.

Council members ultimately approved the custom form liner option, which would fit within MnDOT’s allowance at no additional cost to the city or the school district.

“So this is, I think, what HPC learned in listening to the process was they actually take a mold out to the site, and they pick the stone area that you want to mimic or replicate, and they actually mold create the mold right there on site, and so you can see how they do that, and then they peel that mold up, and then that’s what’s created for the exact replicor or match of the form liner, and that’s what gets put on the face of the wall, and then again the coloring and texturing to match is added onto that process to finish it out.”

The custom form liner will preserve the wall’s historic appearance on both sides of the wall, including the wrought-iron fencing and the McNamara Stadium Todd Field signage. The design also includes a protective concrete wall intended to provide vehicle crash protection.

Water Treatment Projects

The city of Hastings also made progress on all three of its planned water treatment plants, part of the city’s $68.9 million effort to address PFAS and nitrate contamination in the drinking water.

At the Eastern Water Treatment Plant, the council approved a $5 million state emerging contaminants grant agreement.

“We have crossed the finish line on the emerging contaminants grant. This is really important to the project, the Eastern Water Treatment Plant project, because as the contractor is wrapping up, signing contracts from our award at the last meeting, they will be having a pre-con and trying to get to work, and I don’t expect a ton of work over the winter. So this $5 million bridges us well into getting the 17.5 million appropriation grants that’s coming here afterwards. So, it’s very important to get this first 5 million going from the emergency contaminants grant.”

The council also approved more than $1 million for WSB construction support services, including inspections, surveying, and construction oversight.

City Administrator Dan Wietecha says the grant will help keep the Eastern project moving while the city waits for additional state funding.

The Eastern plant is under contract with Rice Lake Construction Group, with additional work planned to connect the Minnesota Veterans Home to Hastings’ municipal water system.

The council also took an important step toward the Western Water Treatment Plant, approving a $700,000 purchase agreement for a 3.14-acre parcel near 15th Street, along the city’s western boundary.

The site will provide room for the treatment plant, landscaping, and screening. The city is also surveying whether Well No. 9 could be located on the property.

Stempski says the purchase agreement allows the city to begin necessary site investigations.

“So we had a conversation with the property owner, who was a willing participant to enter into a purchase agreement with the city. We proceeded with obtaining an appraisal on the property for that 3.14 acres by Valbridge, and we were able to offer that same dollar amount of appraised market value to the property owner, and the property owner agreed with that amount, in the dollar amount of $700,000 for the 3.14 acres.”

At the Central Water Treatment Plant, construction continues along North Frontage Road.

Wietecha reported that masonry work, windows, and floor slabs were progressing in October. The first two of 12 filter vessels were also delivered.

The project is running a tad behind schedule, but final completion is still anticipated in the spring.

“Coming up in the next week thereabouts, early November, there will be one more road closure as they put in temporary paving, putting down asphalt surface to get through the winter. Helps with snow plowing and also travel on the road. But because they’ll have to be putting in some curb and gutter and drainage in the spring, when the project’s completed. This really is just temporary paving to get through the season.”

Wietecha also noted that the Western plant ranked 25th on the state’s draft project priority list, compared with 17th the previous year. The city continues pursuing outside funding for the project.

Other Business

In other action, the council approved a site plan for Native Resource Preservation to renovate an existing industrial building and construct a new 7,700-square-foot building at 2631 Industrial Boulevard.

The company specializes in ecological restoration, invasive species removal, and related environmental services.

Council also approved design support services for the 2027 neighborhood street improvement project, awarding the $148,720 contract to Kimley-Horn.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]