City of Hastings To Hold Hwy. 61 Public Hearing Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Hastings residents will have a chance next month to weigh in on plans to reconstruct a stretch of Highway 61.

The Hastings City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Hastings City Hall, 101 E. Fourth St.

The hearing will focus on proposed changes to access and right of way as part of the Highway 61 reconstruction project.

The project calls for crews to reconstruct and improve about 2.7 miles of Highway 61, from just north of Third Street to just south of 36th Street in Hastings.

Most of the construction is expected to take place in 2028 and 2029, with some work scheduled for fall 2027.

Residents who want to comment on the proposed improvements can attend the Oct. 19 hearing in person or participate virtually through Microsoft Teams.

Information on how to join the virtual meeting is available on the City of Hastings website under the City Council and Communications Calendar.

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