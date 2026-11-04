Coats for Kids: A Hastings Partnership Ensures Little Ones Are Bundled Up This Winter

As temperatures begin to drop, the Hastings Knights of Columbus are helping local children keep warm this winter.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the organization held its annual Coats for Kids distribution at SEAS Catholic Church in Hastings, providing free winter coats to local families. KDWA connected with Tony Jurgens at the event to hear more about the heart behind Coats for Kids.

Tony Jurgens with Hastings Knights of Columbus Council 1600 says the goal is to help families facing rising everyday costs while making sure children have a warm coat this winter.

“We’ve been doing it for several years, and the purpose is just to help people out. These days, costs are rising for everything: groceries and gas and everything else. And if we can help out a little bit by providing a warm winter coat to the kids and ensure that the kids standing at the bus stop or going to school are a little bit warmer—we’re going to do that.”

Jurgens says the council purchases about 200 coats each year. Any coats left over after the distribution are donated to Hastings Family Service.

The Knights of Columbus Council 1600 has been serving the Hastings community since 1912. While many residents know the organization for its pancake breakfasts, Jurgens says members are involved in plenty of community service projects throughout the year.

“People know us mainly for our pancake breakfast that we have here at SEAS four times a year, and the proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to Hastings Family Service and TLC of Hastings. But we do a lot of other things too. We have ditch cleanup that we participate in a couple of times a year. Of course, the Coats for Kids that we’re doing right now is a big one. And if you pay attention, you’ll see the Knights of Columbus around Hastings doing a lot of good things.”

The Coats for Kids event is also made possible through a partnership with Hastings Family Service, which provides hats and mittens for families.

“Coats for Kids is really in a strong partnership with Hastings Family Service. We’re providing the coats today, but they’re providing caps and mittens that we’re also giving away; they help us publicize this when their clients come in. They make sure that they’re aware of it. So we couldn’t do this without Hastings Family Service, and this is a good, a true partnership benefiting the entire Hastings area.”

Those interested in learning more about the Knights of Columbus or any upcoming events can find Hastings Knights of Columbus Council 1600 on Facebook.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]