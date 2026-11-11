Cottage Grove Public Meeting to Review 3M PFAS Settlement Spending and Future Plans

The future of Minnesota’s 3M PFAS settlement funding is the key topic of discussion at an upcoming public meeting in Cottage Grove.

State officials, 3M representatives, and members of the citizen-business work groups will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, to review how settlement money is being spent and discuss plans for the years ahead.

The meeting will include an annual review presented by Carlee Dolliff with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Emma Glidden-Lyon with Abt Global will provide an update on settlement commitments, payments made so far, and plans for the eventual transition to a consent order.

The group will also discuss grant commitments and spending since the group’s last meeting in May, along with possible changes to how settlement funds are allocated.

Another topic will be operations and maintenance reimbursements. Rebecca Place with the Pollution Control Agency will present the results of discussions about which expenses may qualify for reimbursement.

Public comment is also included throughout the meeting agenda. Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions or provide input following the annual review, the settlement funding update, and the discussion on operations and maintenance reimbursements. A final public comment period is also scheduled before the meeting adjourns.

The Minnesota 3M PFAS Settlement meeting runs from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Cottage Grove City Hall, located at 12,800 Ravine Parkway South.

Those who can’t attend in person can participate through Microsoft Teams or by phone at 978-806-0340. The meeting ID is 492-471-102.

Again, the meeting is open to public participation, and community members are encouraged to take part.

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