Dakota County Offers Multiple Ways to Vote Ahead of November 3 General Election

Voters in Dakota County have several options for casting their ballots in the November 3 general election.

Absentee voting begins September 18. Voters can request a ballot, complete it according to the instructions, and return it using the provided envelopes. Ballots must be returned by Election Day.

Early voting begins October 16 at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings, the Northern Service Center in West St. Paul, and the Western Service Center in Apple Valley. Most city halls will also offer early voting during regular business hours, with extended hours available on select weekends.

The deadline to pre-register is October 13, but voters can still register at their polling place on Election Day.

Polls will be open November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dakota County Elections is also warning voters about scams. Officials say they will never contact voters by text or request personal information without first speaking with them or sending correspondence by mail.

For voting information, visit MNvotes.gov.

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