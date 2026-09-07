Dakota County Residents Invited to Weigh In on Proposed 2027 Fees

Dakota County residents will have a chance to weigh in on proposed county fees for 2027.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing October 6th at 9 a.m. at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings.

The proposed fees cover county services that aren’t governed by other state laws.

County officials say fee revenue helps pay for operations and reduces the amount that needs to be raised through the annual property tax levy.

Most of the recommended fees would take effect January 1st, 2027. Some park fees could take effect later this year.

The public is invited to attend the October 6th hearing and provide comments.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]