Dakota County Sheriff Candidate Alleges Retaliation for Running for Office

A Dakota County Sheriff’s Office employee and candidate for Dakota County Sheriff is alleging retaliation for running for the position of Sheriff by Dakota County employees.

According to statements and documents made and shared to KDWA Radio, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and candidate for Dakota County Sheriff Bobby Lambert alleges current Dakota County leadership set a meeting in May of 2026 to put Lambert on Unpaid Administrative Leave after alleging multiple claims, including:

Conflict of Interest between job duties and candidacy for elected office. County documents stated as a Sergeant, Lambert has a duty to work with closely with peers, direct reports, and support staff to effectively carry out the mission of the Sheriff’s Office County documents stated campaign posts by Lambert included comments that were interpreted as critical of the mission of the Sheriff’s Office, including: “Too many important decisions are being made by decision makers who are emotionally compromised” among others County documents allege an employee reported Sgt. Lambert made comments suggesting that, if Lambert were to be elected County Sheriff, the employee would receive certain benefits. The documents also state the supervisory position creates the potential for Lambert to gain favor with staff through the promise or provision of benefits or leniency that a supervisor has the power to grant

Not following County Policy 3043 – County Employees who are candidates for elected or appointed office must inform their supervisor of their candidacy to enable the county to alter work assignments, if necessary, to avoid real or apparent conflicts of interest.

After subsequent emails and meetings with Dakota County leadership and HR as well as the Union, Sgt. Lambert was reassigned as court security, retaining his rank and pay.

Sgt. Lambert said in a statement to KDWA Radio he denies all claims from the county, and did not support being reassigned.

“My union representation refuted the fact that it was a conflict of interest. So they walked away from that, they being the county. They came back requesting I go to Juvenile Probation, as a Probation Officer. I am not a Probation Officer, it is a non-licensed position. I have no training in being a Probation Officer. I would lose my supervisor rank, which would in effect be a discipline. And there was a number of things, they couldn’t guarantee the same hours, retirement fund, different total pension, different retirement going from licensed to non-licensed. So there is a whole bunch of things that could have been issues they didn’t consider. My union attorney brought that up, they walked away from that request and found a spot for me at the Northern Service Center in West St. Paul overseeing court security of the one deputy assigned there. Since then I am no longer allowed to come onto any other county property without prior approval. So I cannot go to Hastings, I cannot go to the Apple Valley Courthouse, unless I get prior approval from my captain. I am also no longer allowed to go to any supervisor meetings since the middle of May. So I have not attended any supervisor meetings. So yeah, there was a ripple effect that occurred after the May situation.”

Lambert also refuted the claims that he ever influenced any subordinates regarding the election, as well as the claim he did not inform the county of candidacy for sheriff, stating he had a conversation with Sheriff Leko who wished him well in the election earlier this year.

Dakota County released a statement in regards to the allegations.

“Dakota County takes allegations of retaliation seriously and is committed to applying its policies consistently while respecting employees’ rights to participate in the political process. However, the County generally does not comment on personnel matters.”

Find released documents below. (note: annotations and highlights on documents were shared by Sgt. Lambert to KDWA Radio).