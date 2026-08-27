Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Ongoing Timothy Bryan Standish Jr. Investigation

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s help in an ongoing case.

On August 17 the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office broke the news that Timothy Bryan Standish Jr., 40, was pulled from the river deceased on August 14. He was found in the river near Inver Grove Heights.

KDWA reached out to that Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the Standish investigation.

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Communication and Engagement Specialist Tim Hunt connected with KDWA. Hunt says the investigation is active and that detectives are working the case.

Hunt also said there are no new updates at this time.

Standish had resided in the Stevens Square neighborhood in the Minneapolis area.

Hunt encourages anyone who knew Timothy Bryan Standish Jr. to reach out to the tip line at 651-438-8477. Additional resource links can be found in this report on KDWA.com.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]