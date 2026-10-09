Dakota Electric Talks Tree Trimming Safety During Fire Prevention Week

As National Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 4-10, homeowners are being reminded to pay attention to trees and vegetation around power lines.

KDWA spoke with Jeremy Geyser, director of safety for Dakota Electric Association, about why proper tree maintenance is an important part of electrical safety.

Geyser says Dakota Electric trims trees not just to protect its equipment, but also to keep members safe.

“Our top priority is the safety of our members. We’re a member-owned co-op, and we do a lot to make sure that our members are safe from the installations that we have out in our territory. And so, when we trim trees back, we’re not doing that because we want to cut trees. We’re doing that to keep the infrastructure intact and keep our members safe.”

Geyser says vegetation coming into contact with power lines is the leading cause of outages in Dakota Electric’s territory and can create a serious safety hazard.

“Fire is definitely a possibility when there is tree contact, and also a danger to anybody that may touch that tree or children that may climb those trees. If you do have overhead power that connects to your house, and those trees get into the power lines, there is the potential that shock or electrocution could happen.”

Dakota Electric has a vegetation management department dedicated to keeping power-line rights-of-way clear. Geyser says homeowners can also play an important role by reporting potential problems.

“If you have overhead power lines on your property, or you see something nearby that may be of concern, give us a call. We have 24-hour coverage, so when you call, you’ll get a person on the phone and let us know that you have a concern.”

Geyser says crews can assess the situation and determine whether tree trimming is needed.

For questions or to report a potential concern, contact Dakota Electric at 651-463-6212 or visit dakotaelectric.com.