David Arquette, Alexa Swinton Film ‘Wreckless’ in Minnesota, Seeks Extras for Film

David Arquette and Alexa Swinton are in Minnesota filming an independent drama called Wreckless.

According to writer, director and filmmaker Kayla Arend, Wreckless is “a story of perseverance through the lens of a father-daughter relationship, set against the American sport of demolition derby.”

The movie is currently looking for extras.

My nephew, Curt, who’s participated in demolition derbies in Zumbrota and Owatonna, had the opportunity to be an extra in Wreckless.

Interested in being an extra in the film?

There are two upcoming shoot dates:

Wednesday, August 26, at the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna.

Thursday, August 27, at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota.

This isn’t a paid role; however, pizza is provided.

If you’d like to be an extra in Wreckless, you can sign up through the Google form linked in this report.

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