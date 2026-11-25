David E. Hammes, age 82, of New Trier, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

David was born on July 5, 1944, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to John and Luana (Fisk) Hammes. One of five children, he grew up in North St. Paul and graduated from North St. Paul High School. He later attended St. Paul Vocational School, where he studied carpentry. David spent his career working as a cabinetmaker, a trade he took great pride in. He was known for his skill, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Over the years, his work could be found in grocery stores, stadiums and businesses throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

On May 17, 1969, David and Paige Podgorski married at Bethany Lutheran Church in St. Paul. During their 48-year marriage, they made their home in New Trier. Together they raised their three sons, Edward, Matthew, and William. They took their sons on many camping adventures and outings to fairs and festivals. Following Paige’s passing in 2017, David continued to hold her close in his heart and missed her dearly.

Outside of work, David enjoyed classic automobiles and attending car and train shows. In his retirement, he enjoyed the opportunity to go fishing more often. He valued time spent with family and close friends. A devoted father and grandfather, David loved his sons, daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren dearly. As a beloved grandfather, he was known to sneak them all a little treat. He worked hard to provide for his family and was a fair and loving father who always wanted the best for those he cared about. David was always a compassionate ear if someone was experiencing something challenging. Equally, he was sincerely eager and animated to hear and celebrate achievements and triumphs.

David’s Christian faith was an important part of who he was. He had a strong belief in God and lived his life by doing what was right and treating others fairly. His faith was a beacon throughout his life and was reflected in the way he cared for his family and those around him. He was an inspiration to many. His warm eyes, smile, character, and infectious laugh will forever be imprinted on our hearts.

David is survived by his three sons, Edward (Renee) Hammes, Matthew (Tiffany) Hammes, and William Hammes; five grandchildren, Annabelle, Grace, Michael, Nathaniel, and Katarina; his siblings, John (Kay)Hammes, Raymond Hammes, Cheryl (Richard) Dexheimer, and Lu Olson; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paige, and his parents, John and Luana Hammes.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Resurrection United Methodist Church in Hastings. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. A reception will follow the service, with interment afterward at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.