David Raymond Larson, 78, of Hastings, Minnesota died peacefully surrounded by his family on October 28, 2026 from a long illness.

Dave, also called “Lumpy” by his dearest friends and family, was born on November 27, 1947 in Madison, Minnesota to Raymond and Annetta Larson, the second of five children. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1967 and then married Mary Lou Kittrell on June 8, 1968. Settling in Hastings, they have remained there for his entire life. Together they raised two sons and enjoyed improving and maintaining a homestead just outside of Hastings.

Dave served as an army reservist and travelled around the country for training and duty, memories which he loved to share frequently. Dave worked 19 years at the Standard Oil station at 15th and Vermillion Street and later owned an auto body shop on Vermillion Street. He continued working as an auto mechanic in and around Hastings until he retired in 2009 from Carlson Auto in Hastings.

Dave loved hunting, fishing, bowling, and auto racing. He participated in singles and doubles bowling leagues, even travelling for tournaments as far as Chicago. As a young man he occasionally worked pit crew for car races, and later he loved travelling with family and friends to Brainerd Raceway to watch the races there and spend time on the lakes. An avid dog lover, Dave treasured many furry companions all throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda (Les) Helten; and niece, Dana Croft.

Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Larson; son, Dan Larson and his partner, Jessie Luba, son, Tim Larson and his spouse, Scott Larson-McGuire; grandchildren, Rhys, Autumn, and Evelyn; siblings, Ruth (Calvin) Ruedy, Lloyd Larson, and John Larson; sister-in-law, Linda Larson; nieces, Sarah, Britt, Melissa, and Gretchen; and nephews, Dustin and Gary.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.