Dominant First Half Leads to Raiders Football Advancing to 3-0, Other Weekend Results

The Hastings football team survived a second half comeback attempt by Chaska as the Raiders improved to 3-0 on Friday night as heard live on KDWA, winning 24-20 in the pouring rain. The Raiders dominated the first half, holding the Hawks to barely any offense and stalling out three drives inside their plus territory, while scoring on big plays themselves. The Raiders scored on their first drive on a 61-yard pass from Carter Hanson to Marlowe Strain, then scored again on a 64-yard run by Zach Shatek to lead 14-0, then before halftime scored a 38-yard field goal by Cody Weber to lead 17-0 at the break.

Chaska made offensive adjustments however, as they would open up the offense and begin to pass the ball effectively, scoring on back-to-back drives to cut the lead to 17-14, before the Raiders again found the endzone on a Strain rushing score to lead 24-14. Chaska scored late and missed an extra point to get within four, but Hastings ran a long drive deep inside Hawks territory to close out the game.

Shatek led the offense on the ground with 187 yards and a score, while Strain had three receptions and 100 yards with a score receiving.

Hastings is now 3-0 on the season, and returns home on Friday to host Apple Valley.

The Prescott football team couldn’t hold on against a high-powered Altoona team Friday as seen live on the KDWA YouTube channel, falling 34-12. The Cardinals scored first in the second quarter on a Reese Stanton 17-yard pass to Gavin Peters to lead 6-0, but a fumble led to Altoona tying the score at 6-6. Stanton then rushed it in from 57-yards out for the Cardinals to lead 12-6, but Altoona took it over from there. Altoona scored twice before halftime to lead 20-12 at the break, then gave up two touchdowns in the second half while two more turnovers from the Cardinals gave the ball back for scores. Prescott is now 1-3 on the season, and will return home to host Osceola on Friday.

On Saturday, the Hastings boys and girls cross country teams competed in one of the premier meets in the country, the Roy Griak Invitational. The Raiders girls placed 25th in the Jack Johnson Girls Maroon 5k, placing 25th. Elliana Lucking led the squad with a 52nd place finish, Clara Hochmuth was 113th, Annika Hauck was 131st, and Paisley Grunzke was 208th. The Raiders boys were in the Lefty Wright Boys Maroon 5k and placed 21st, led by David Tireman in 38th, Benjamin Schwanke in 72nd, James Jensen in 114th, and Brian Mann in 174th. Both the boys and girls will compete in the Under the Lights Metro Invitational at Flying Clouds Field on Saturday.

The Prescott boys and girls teams were both competing in the meet as well, with the Prescott boys in the Merril Fischbein Boys Gopher 5k, placing 26th. The boys were led by Dawson Langer in 70th, Quinn Justen in 136th, Connor Anderson in 172nd, and Wyatt Fortney in 200th. The girls placed 23rd in the Gopher 5k, with Kyra Dix earning a 5th place finish, Emma Schmitz in 99th, Brooklyn Huppert in 143rd, and Kyla Gotzinger in 183rd. The boys will head to Stratford on Friday, while the girls will wait until the Altoona invite on October 3rd.

The Hastings boys soccer team pulled out a miracle on Saturday taking down Chanhassen to keep their hot streak going, winning 3-2. The Raiders were behind 2-0 in the second half, when Cayden Pollex scored in the 59th minute, followed by Parker Gieb scoring in the 65th minute, then Gieb scoring again with just a minute to go to get the 3-2 victory. Hastings is now 4-5 on the season, winning four of their last five, and take on Hill-Murray tomorrow.

The Raiders girls dominated Cretin-Durham Hall on Saturday, winning 3-1. The Raiders are now 5-4, and join the boys in a doubleheader hosting Hill-Murray.

The Prescott girls volleyball team fell to LaCrosse Central at the Husky Invitational on Saturday, 2-0, and the hosts Eau Claire North 2-0. The Cardinals next compete at Ellsworth on Thursday.