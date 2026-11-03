Donald James “Donnie” Dolan, 91, of Hastings, Minnesota, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Benedictine Senior Living in Hastings. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, proud U.S. Army veteran, gifted athlete and craftsman, Donnie lived with a deep Catholic faith, a generous heart and a ready smile. He found joy in his family, friendship and the simple pleasures of everyday life.

Donnie was born on February 3, 1935, in Granite Rock Township, Redwood County, Minnesota, to John Joseph and Mary Katherine (Pavek) Dolan, the youngest of 13 children. Raised on the family farm near Milroy, he learned early the value of hard work, helping others and making time for family. He attended a one-room country school in Westline Township and graduated from Milroy High School in 1953.

A talented athlete, Donnie excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was known as “Mr. Touchdown” on the football field and held his school’s single-game basketball scoring record. Baseball, however, was his greatest athletic passion. He attended Mankato State for one year, studying physical education and playing for the Mavericks, before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1956. While overseas, he put his talents to use playing baseball on a military all-star team helping to provide recreation and enjoyment for fellow servicemen.

At age 19, Donnie was the youngest member of Milroy’s celebrated 1954 state amateur baseball championship team. Playing first base, he helped Milroy capture the Class B title and then defeat Class A champion Benson, 4–3, for the “Mythical State Championship.” Milroy became the first Class B champion to win that distinction. Donnie continued playing for the Milroy Yankees until nearly age 40, compiling a .306 career batting average with 429 hits in 366 games. He was later inducted into the Milroy Yankees Hall of Fame.

Donnie met the love of his life, Constance Sandra “Connie” Kuhl, through a Catholic young adult group in which he served as president. They married on July 11, 1964, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Wilmont, Minnesota. Together, they made their home in Milroy, raised six children and shared 62 years of marriage. Their companionship remained a source of happiness throughout their lives, from raising their family to cheering on grandchildren and enjoying quiet drives together.

Donnie farmed grain and raised livestock, eventually taking over the family’s farming operations. He loved the rhythm of planting, nurturing and harvesting, and he readily helped neighbors who needed a hand bringing in their crops. In 1988, he and his family moved to Prescott, Wisconsin, where he worked as a Teamsters union employee and forklift driver at Stroh’s Brewery in St. Paul until retiring in 1997. He also worked as a machinist. He and Connie later made their home in Hastings.

Retirement gave Donnie more time to develop his considerable woodworking talents. After taking carpentry classes, he teamed up with a good friend, Dennis Gagnier, to start “The Last Resort,” a handyman business in Prescott. He had a great love for woodworking and created many beautiful pieces, including picture frames, clocks, coffee tables, an oak hutch, handcrafted urns, wall art, and Our Lady of Fatima rosary shrines. He built a bar at his son Jim’s home, affectionately named “Donnie’s Northwoods Irish Pub,” and in later years made birdhouses that found homes throughout the Hastings community. His family will treasure these lasting gifts of his skill, patience and love.

Donnie’s Catholic faith guided his life. He had a deep devotion to the Eucharist, the Mass, the Blessed Mother and the Rosary. Over the years, he was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milroy, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prescott, Wisconsin, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings. He served the Church as a lector, extraordinary minister of holy communion and youth catechist. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and was honored as Knight of the Year in 2019. Through prayer and example, he taught his children and grandchildren to trust God, remain humble and treat others with patience and kindness.

Donnie’s generosity was practical and personal: helping a farmer, offering his time, or sharing a pocketful of change with a youngster. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing flowers and tomatoes, as well as golfing, playing cards, telling stories, and dancing the jitterbug and polka. Proud of his Irish heritage, he loved music and sang with “The Four Flats,” alongside Spike Dolan, Lawrence Dobias and Hal Schommer. Their visits to nursing homes brought residents music, laughter and companionship.

Donnie and Connie enjoyed traveling to Marian shrines, taking country drives to admire the farms and crops, and attending their children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, plays and celebrations. In later years, they could be seen exploring Hastings together, Donnie in his electric wheelchair and Connie alongside him on her scooter.

His family will especially remember his warm smile, quick wit and familiar expressions. Mornings might begin with “Get up! Get up! The redcoats are coming!” A handshake came with “Put ’er in the vise,” and a teasing reminder might be, “Pretty smart last night; not so smart today.” His humor brought laughter to ordinary moments and gave his family stories they will continue to tell.

Donnie is survived by his beloved wife, Connie; his six children, John (Laura) Dolan, James “Jim” Dolan, Kathleen “Kathy” (Jeff) Aune, Sandra “Sandy” (Bennett) Krenik, Richard “Rich” (Liz) Dolan, and Rosemary “Rosie” (Josh) Kozlowski; and his cherished grandchildren, Isaiah, Luke and Ben Dolan; Derek (Bailey), Brandon, Karli and Jason Dolan; Alex (Anna), Andy, Abby and Aaron Aune; Cameron and Mason Krenik; Sierra and Bella Kozlowski; and Joseph Tupy. His family is joyfully anticipating the arrival of his first great-grandchild. He is also lovingly remembered by Jon and Penny Tupy, many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

The youngest of 13, Donnie was preceded in death by his parents and all 12 siblings: Louis “Louie” Dolan, Helen Schwab, Patrick Dolan, Joseph “Joe” Dolan, Agnes “Ad” Marquardt, Margaret “Mag” LeTourneau, Mary Ellen “Pud” Peterson, John “Jack” Dolan, Doris Rohlik, Lawrence “Pete” Dolan, Mark “Spike” Dolan and Nora “Nonie” Schommer. He was also preceded in death by beloved members of his extended family.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and medical providers at Benedictine Living Community–Regina, and to the family and friends whose care, friendship and support meant so much to Donnie.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass.

Interment will be on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in Saint Michael Cemetery in Milroy, Minnesota.

Donnie leaves his family the example of a life lived with faith, affection and generosity. They will miss his presence deeply and find comfort in the love he gave them and in the promise of eternal life.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

May the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest forever in the loving arms of our Lord and the Blessed Mother.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.