Dorothy Mae Swanson

March 8, 1926 — October 25, 2026



Dorothy Mae Swanson was born March 8, 1926 on a family farm in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, to Frank & Florence (Hagman) Johnson. The oldest of seven children – five brothers & one sister – she grew up with responsibility woven into her earliest years. She attended country school through eighth grade. When it came time for high school, it meant leaving the farm to live in town with her grandmother. Her hard work paid off as Dorothy graduated valedictorian of Cannon Falls High School’s Class of 1944. Her path afterward carried the quiet imprint of history. She and her father set out to enroll her in nurse’s training, but they arrived on the wrong day. With wartime gas rationing in effect, there was no going back to try again. So Dorothy enrolled in teacher training instead. It was a small twist of fate that shaped her life.

On November 10, 1945, Dorothy married Wallace Swanson, beginning a partnership that would last 67 years. She continued teaching in a one room schoolhouse until the birth of their first daughter. Three more daughters followed and Dorothy’s world became one of raising a family with the same care & diligence she brought to everything.

The Swansons moved from Cannon Falls to Albert Lea in 1957, then briefly to Richfield, before settling in Hastings, Minnesota in 1964. That house would remain Dorothy’s home for the rest of her life – more than six decades of birthdays, holidays, dinners, and open doors for family and friends. When Dorothy & Wally arrived in Hastings, they joined Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where she remained a faithful member for more than 60 years serving on a call committee, church council, and finding her faith community a second family.

Dorothy’s hands were rarely idle. An excellent seamstress, she sewed nearly all of her daughters’ clothing and later took in sewing for others once her girls had moved into lives of their own. She and her sister-in-law, Fern, baked cakes for special occasions, sharing sweetness in the most literal sense. She and Wally were fixtures at the bridge table for many years, and for eight years, they took ballroom dancing lessons together. Winters were often spent in Tucson, Arizona, and in retirement, Dorothy and Wally traveled to several countries.

What Dorothy built, more than anything, was a family bound tightly by love. She raised four daughters who became mothers themselves, watched nine grandchildren grow into adults, every single one of them a college graduate; a fact that filled her with unmistakeable pride. She lived to see 17 great grandchildren carry her legacy forward.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace; her parents, Frank & Florence Johnson, her brothers, Marlowe, Vern, and Keith Johnson, and her sister, Karen Huelskamp.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Neeley, Mary (Michael) Fuchs, Laura (John) Welshons, and Doreen Nelson; her nine grandchildren, Sarah Rodriguez, Scott Neeley, Ryan Fuchs, Rick Fuchs, AnnMarie Campbell, Michelle Traetow, Amy Fox, Jacob Nelson, Jesse Nelson, her 17 great grandchildren, her brothers, Conrad & Earl Johnson, and numerous nieces & nephews who carry forward her memory.

Dorothy’s hundred years hold within them the story of a century – a farm girl who became a valedictorian, a teacher, a wife, a mother of four, a grandmother of nine, and a great grandmother of seventeen. She danced, she traveled, she sewed, she baked, she worshipped, and above all, she loved – steadily, faithfully, and completely – for a hundred years. Her family was her greatest achievement, and the love she poured into it will carry on in every generation she leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hastings, MN or your choice of memorial.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11:00AM at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with visitation starting at 10:00AM. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.