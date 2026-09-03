E. Coli Discovery Closes Lake Byllesby Beach For Remainder of 2026

Dakota County has closed the beach at Lake Byllesby Regional Park for the season after testing found high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

The county announced the closure Thursday, September 3. Lake Byllesby Beach will not reopen for the remainder of 2026.

County staff collect weekly water samples during the summer to test for E. coli. Officials say there have been no reports of illness among swimmers at the beach.

The campground and other amenities at Lake Byllesby Regional Park remain open.

Anyone who believes they became sick after swimming is encouraged to contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-FOOD-ILL or 1-877-366-3455. Illness reports can also be submitted through the department’s online complaint survey.

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