Empire to Host 6th Annual Sgt. Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament

A local softball tournament honoring a fallen South St. Paul police sergeant is returning to Empire this weekend.

Presented by the Dakota County Chiefs of Police Association, the sixth annual Sgt. Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Stelzel Fields in Empire.

Opening ceremonies begin at 8 a.m., with the first games scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The championship game is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m.

The tournament honors former South St. Paul police Sgt. Cory Slifko, who tragically died by suicide in 2019.

All proceeds from the event benefit Wellness That Fits and Hometown Hero Outdoors, two organizations that support the mental health and well-being of public safety workers.

Slifko’s widow, Katie, and their children, along with Cory’s friends and colleagues, started the tournament in 2021 to help Minnesota public safety workers facing the physical and emotional challenges of their careers.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $265,000 for organizations supporting mental health in the public safety community.

This year’s tournament will feature 16 teams and nearly 200 players representing more than 30 law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota.

The event is free and open to the public, with donations encouraged.

Concessions, a raffle, and a silent auction will be available throughout the day.

For more information, visit the Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament Facebook page.

Again, the sixth annual Sgt. Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament is Saturday at Stelzel Fields in Empire, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8 a.m.

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