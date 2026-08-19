Felony Drug Charge for Hastings Man After Traffic Stop

A Hastings resident has been charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop. According to court records, on March 11, 2026, at approximately 7:38 a.m., an officer with the Hastings Police Department saw a motor vehicle driving on Vermillion Street in Hastings, Dakota County, Minnesota. The officer ran the motor vehicle’s license plate and learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 23-year-old Moo Thaw, had a revoked driver’s license and an active warrant.

After being arrested, a subsequent search of the vehicle found five plastic baggies. Each of the baggies appeared to contain a substance. Four of the baggies contained a trace amount of substance, with one of the baggies containing a measurable amount of substance. The measurable substance field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and weighed approximately 1.81 grams.

Thaw has been charged with a Controlled Substance Crime in the 5th Degree, a felony, which carries with it a sentence of between 0-5 Years and/or a fine of $3,000.00 – $10,000.00.

As with any criminal case, a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.