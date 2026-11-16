From Parks to Public Safety: A Preview of Tonight’s Hastings City Council Meeting

There is a Hastings City Council meeting tonight, Nov. 16, at 7 pm at Hastings City Hall.

Mayor Mary Fasbender offers a preview of Monday night’s agenda.

“After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, at this time we will have a levy park programming update from our Paige Marschall Bigler, who is with the Parks Department. Next, we will have approval of minutes and hear comments from the audience.

At that time, we will vote on the consent agenda. Under awarding of contracts, we will hear the unpaid administrative penalties and special charges, and we will have a public hearing with also a possible resolution for adopting the assessment.

Under reports from staff under Parks and Recreation. We will have a presentation for the Angel of Hope program. Under Public Safety, the Joint Powers Agreement. We will discuss the embedded social worker program. And under administration, we will authorize a signature for a service contract with Rural Fire Association for the years 2028 through 2031.

Also under administration, we will authorize a signature for a contingent mediated settlement agreement. After all other unfinished business, new business reports from city committees, officers, or council members, we will adjourn.

The next regular Hastings City Council meeting is set for Monday, December 7, 2026, at 7pm.”